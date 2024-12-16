A young Wigan man who stole three motorbikes three years ago has finally been punished.

Sean Darbyshire, 21, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge having already pleaded guilty to burgling a home in Manley Street, Ince, between July 7 and 10 2021 to snatch a £1,200 Honda CB500; for stealing a Kawasaki ZZR1400 worth £7,000, from an address in Dovenby Fold, Ince, between September 23 and 26 2021; and to burgling a house in Alfred Street, Platt Bridge, on October 5 2021 to take a £12,000 Yamaha Tracer 900 GT.