A Wigan man accused of fiddling a lorry tachograph on numerous occasions is on the run from police.

Michael Hughes, 42, of Tram Street in Platt Bridge has been charged with 15 counts of illegally doctoring the device that records driving time, breaks and rest periods so that truckers or bus and coach drivers can't drive for too long and then be a danger to other road users due to fatigue.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on EU regulated journeys between August and December 2023.

They constitute alleged breaches of the 1968 Transport Act.

Hughes had been due to appear before Tameside magistrates to answer to the charges but failed to attend.

So the bench has now issued a warrant for his arrest.