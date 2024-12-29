Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convicted Wigan sex offender has a new court date after failing to let police examine electronic devices.

A condition of Andrew Taylor's sexual harm prevention order is that police can demand that any technology capable of accessing the internet and storing images must be produced on demand.

But the 58-year-old of Lilian Drive, Whitley, appeared before borough magistrates to admit that he failed to do this on December 19.

An SHPO had been imposed on him by a Liverpool Crown Court judge in June 2016. Taylor will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on January 17, until when he is on conditional bail.