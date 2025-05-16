A convicted sex offender who failed to let police examine electronic devices has been sent to prison.

Bolton Crown Court heard that a Liverpool judge imposed a sexual harm prevention order on Andrew Taylor in June 2016 with a condition that police can demand any technology capable of accessing the internet and storing images must be produced on demand.

But the 58-year-old of Lilian Drive, Whitley, pleaded guilty during a previous court hearing to failing to do this on December 19. Returning to court for sentencing, he was given a 12-month custodial term.

After the hearing one of his neighbours said: "12 months is nowhere near enough and we don’t know how long he will serve. It’s disgusting.

"He has been living in a small community where little children play.

"I am so angry and the whole surrounding area is disgusted with this too.

"Why are these people protected? It’s the community they are within that should be protected from him! "