Wigan sex offender's vile conversation with schoolgirl
A convicted Wigan borough sex offender has admitted to a perverted conversation with a minor.
Martin Story, 40, of Charles Street in Tyldesley, appeared at the local law courts to plead guilty to attempted sexual communication with a girl aged under 16 by asking her to perform a lewd act.
This took place between August 18 and 20 and in doing so, Story was also in breach of a sexual harm prevention order imposed on him for previous offences by Bolton Crown Court in 2019.
He will now return to Bolton for sentencing by a judge on September 19, before which he has been released on unconditional bail.