A convicted Wigan borough sex offender has admitted to a perverted conversation with a minor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Story, 40, of Charles Street in Tyldesley, appeared at the local law courts to plead guilty to attempted sexual communication with a girl aged under 16 by asking her to perform a lewd act.

This took place between August 18 and 20 and in doing so, Story was also in breach of a sexual harm prevention order imposed on him for previous offences by Bolton Crown Court in 2019.

He will now return to Bolton for sentencing by a judge on September 19, before which he has been released on unconditional bail.