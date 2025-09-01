Wigan sex offender's vile conversation with schoolgirl

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
A convicted Wigan borough sex offender has admitted to a perverted conversation with a minor.

Martin Story, 40, of Charles Street in Tyldesley, appeared at the local law courts to plead guilty to attempted sexual communication with a girl aged under 16 by asking her to perform a lewd act.

This took place between August 18 and 20 and in doing so, Story was also in breach of a sexual harm prevention order imposed on him for previous offences by Bolton Crown Court in 2019.

He will now return to Bolton for sentencing by a judge on September 19, before which he has been released on unconditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice