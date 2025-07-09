Wigan shop accused of selling vape to child

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan shopkeeper has been accused of selling an e-cigarette to a child.

Dara Jalal Ahmed, of Southworth Close, Warrington, appeared before borough justices charged with selling a Crown Bar Al Fakher disposable vape to an under-18 at Station Market on Wallgate last October 5 contrary to the 2015 Nicotine Inhaling Products Regulations and the Children and Families Act of 2014.

The same charge was also made to the business and a not guilty plea was entered.

The hearing was adjourned until September 10 next year when a trial will take place.

