Wigan shoplifter awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to eight thefts
Gary Bennett, 26, of Upholland Road, Billinge, will be sentenced on September 19 after pleading guilty to eight counts of theft.
Among the incidents was the theft of cheese worth £300 from the Asda petrol station on Upholland Road on February 2 and 43 blocks of Cathedral City cheddar cheese, worth £177.16, from the same store on April 24.
He also stole from Evans Cycles, on Robin Retail Park, on March 5.
Bennett also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender while on bail, after not turning up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on June 11.
He was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing.