A Wigan teacher has been found guilty of an “abuse of trust” by having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Jason Silcock was teaching technology at a local high school when the inappropriate and illegal activities began, Bolton Crown Court heard.

He had been charged with, and denied, five counts of abusing trust through sexual activity with a minor and, following a trial, was found guilty on three of the counts and cleared of the other two.

The 54-year-old of Northam Close, Standish, was also found not guilty of two counts of abusing trust through sexual intercourse with the same girl.

Jason Silcock pictured while teaching in the 2000s

The offences took place some years ago but only came to light in 2021 when the girl – now a woman – confided in a friend about the illicit relationship and the friend, in turn, informed police.

An investigation was launched and Silcock was arrested. It was then he was suspended from his current teaching post.

Sentencing takes place on Monday June 30.