A Wigan teacher who abused trust by having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl has avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Jason Silcock was teaching technology at a local high school when the inappropriate and illegal activities began, Bolton Crown Court heard.

He had been charged with, and denied, five counts of abusing trust through sexual activity with a minor and, following a trial, was found guilty on three of the counts and cleared of the other two.

The 54-year-old of Northam Close, Standish, was also found not guilty of two counts of abusing trust through sexual intercourse with the same girl.

The offences took place some years ago but only came to light in 2021 when the girl – now a woman – confided in a friend about the illicit relationship and the friend, in turn, informed police.

An investigation was launched and Silcock was arrested. It was then he was suspended from his current teaching post.

Returning to court to learn his fate, he was given 12-month prison sentences for each of the three offences which are to run concurrently.

However the terms were suspended for 20 months.

Silcock must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 days of unpaid work. He is the subject of an indefinite restraining order preventing any contact with the victim.

He has been made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders’ register for the same period of time.

His payment of £4,380 in court costs will be arranged at a later date.