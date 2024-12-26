Wigan teen, 16, slapped with three-year football banning order

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football banning order was imposed on a Wigan teenager after he pleaded guilty to affray.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted using or threatening to use violence in Wigan on April 4, 2023.

Wigan magistrates handed down a three-year football banning order with a host of conditions.

These include not going to Wigan town centre or the area around The Brick Community Stadium at certain times on the days of Latics matches.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £26 surcharge.