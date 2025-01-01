Wigan teen accused of seriously injuring woman in crash while on drugs
A Wigan teenager has been accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving while high on drugs.
Louisa Tunstall, 19, of Bradwell Road, Lowton, stood before borough magistrates charged with seriously injuring a named female in a collision while at the wheel of a Fiat 500 in Lowton on May 24.
She is further charged with driving while unfit through drugs and possessing nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, on the same occasion.
Tunstall will make her first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on January 22.