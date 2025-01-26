Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan teenaged motorist has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving while high on drugs.

Louisa Tunstall, 19, of Bradwell Road, Lowton, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to seriously injuring a named female in a collision while at the wheel of a Fiat 500 in Lowton on May 24.

She furtherm admitted to driving while unfit through drugs and possessing nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, on the same occasion.

She will be sentenced at the same court on March 7.