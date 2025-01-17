Wigan teen admits machete possession and vandalism

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan teen has admitted to going armed with a machete and smashing a woman's house window.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to having the potentially deadly blade in public in Worsley Mesnes and criminally damaging the home.

Both offences took place on May 5 last year.

He was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced at the same court on February 6.

