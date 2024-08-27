Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan teenager who admitted to stabbing and stalking a girl has been locked up.

The 16-year-old from Ince, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the wounding with intent of the named person and possession of a knife on November 12 last year and to stalking her, without causing fear, alarm or distress thereafter until April.

However the boy has denied causing the same female actual bodily harm in July last year and breaking her mobile phone on November 12.

Returning to court for sentencing he was given 22 months in youth detention for the stabbing and no separate penalty for the other offences.

The bench told him that the standard sentence for what he did was six years but they halved it because of his age.

He was also given credit for his guilty plea.