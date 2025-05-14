Newly released footage from police shows a Wigan motorist inhaling laughing gas from a balloon before losing control of her car and crippling a pedestrian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louisa Tunstall, 19, of Bradwell Road, Lowton, was this week sentenced to one year and eight months’ detention at Bolton Crown Court for having possession of a Class C drug, driving under the influence of drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Alongside being jailed, she was also disqualified from driving for two years and eight months and ordered to take an extended test when she is released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happening at around 7pm on Friday May 24 2024 on Newton Road in Lowton, Tunstall was driving a white Fiat 500 towards the East Lancashire Road.

Louisa Tunstall at the wheel of her Fiat 500 moments before she caused a serious injury accident. The image shows a balloon in her mouth from which she was inhaling nitrous oxide

At the time the sun was still out, and traffic conditions were quiet at the time.

While under the influence of a drug banned since November 2023, she veered to the left onto the pavement and collided with a pedestrian who was 51-year-old Tracey Holman. After striking the victim, the car then overturned and, in the process, caused serious life-changing injuries.

When questioned by officers, Tunstall stated that she took her eyes off the road to retrieve something in the footwell before knowing the car had flipped. Also, confirming she had just been out to purchase nitrous oxide to use that evening.

Obtaining witness accounts and nearby CCTV enabled officers to see Tunstall, whilst driving, inhaling nitrous oxide through a balloon while driving seconds before the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louisa Tunstall

Further investigation by Greater Manchester Police’s Forensic Vehicle Examination Unit examined the Fiat 500 and confirmed no defects were found on the car which could have contributed towards the collision.

The victim, still to this day, is still trying to recover from the injuries sustained to her leg but will sadly prevent her from continuing her life as she did before.

The force’s Roads Policing Unit (RPU) says it is seeing the use of nitrous oxide as a trending factor in incidents officers attend.

Nitrous oxide, also known as “laughing gas” is reported to produce euphoria, relaxation, dizziness, giggling or laughing fits, impaired judgement and occasionally dissociation and hallucinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means it can have a deleterious effect on reaction time and likely lead to impairment in driving performance, particularly when faced with an unexpected or hazardous situation.

In her victim impact statement, Ms Holman made a personal plea to anyone thinking of getting behind the wheel after taking nitrous oxide, to simply not to: “Every night I go for a walk and use the same route. I usually walk with my daughter, however on this evening I was walking alone.

“When all of a sudden, I was banged into from behind which caused me to fall to the floor.

“I remember lying on the floor and looking down at my left leg and seeing blood dripping down. I looked up and saw a white car on its side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do not remember feeling any pain at the time. I was shouting for help, I felt like I was whispering, it didn’t seem real.

“In the coming days I started to be made aware of the gravity of the situation. I have had to have a number of operations to try to fix my leg, at the time I do not have full use of my left leg.

“Prior to the collision I was a very fit and active person. I played netball three to four times a week which I have done for the last 18 years. This has enabled me to get out of the house and make friends and keep fit and healthy. I also enjoyed going for my nightly walks.

“Since the collision I have not been able to play, and I am not able to play netball again. This has had a significant impact on my mental health. I am still very emotional following the collision as this was not my fault, I feel like this has been stolen from me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to say that this incident has had a significant impact on not only my life, but my family’s life. As I cannot get upstairs, I need someone to be with me all of the time and my daughter has become my full-time carer which isn’t fair on her as she is currently studying at university.

“The incident is still very raw when I think about it, I become upset when I think at everything which has been taken away from me and the ongoing affect it has had and continues to have on my daily life.

“I have gone through a range of emotions after the incident, when I learned the details of how it happened it made me angry, and I feel like I have no control over anything.

“When I go past the scene of the collision in the car as a passenger, I now have to cover my eyes as I can’t bring myself to look where it happened. This has also given me stress when I see and hear emergency vehicles as it takes me back to the day in which the incident happened.

“When I think about the actions of the driver, I feel like she has turned my world upside down. I have missed so much in my life, and I feel that she can just go about her business as normal with no understanding of the consequences for her actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Invesstigating officer PC Stefan Bielizna said: “It is clear to see the catastrophic effects the actions of Tunstall have had on the victim.

“The victim’s bravery and support in this case to enable to pursue a prosecution should be commended and we hope she can continue her recovery safe in the knowledge that justice has been served.

"It was made clear by the judge that drivers under the influence of nitrous oxide, like in this case, will be given time behind bars if they choose to get behind the wheel.

“Being in possession and especially under the influence of nitrous oxide has similar effects to other drugs and can severely impair your capability to drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no excuse for taking other people’s lives into your hands due to the reckless and selfish behaviours that Tunstall has shown.

“As a unit we are constantly patrolling the road network to catch those who are intent on breaking the law, whether that be dangerous driving, being under the influence or having no insurance. Our proactive approach to keeping the roads safe has seen a four per cent decrease in traffic related incidents across Greater Manchester over the last 12 months.”

GMP is committed to working with road safety partners across Greater Manchester on Vision Zero – with an aim of ending deaths and life-changing injuries on our roads by 2040.

For more key information on drink and drug driving, the effects and consequences of breaking the law, visit: Alcohol and drug driving | Greater Manchester Police

To report a dangerous or irresponsible driver, call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also submit dash or cycle cam footage through an online portal on our website under Operation Snap: Operation Snap | Greater Manchester Police