Wigan teen fails to get aggravated burglary charge thrown out

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 04:55 BST

A Wigan teenager will go on trial for aggravated burglary next year after his bid to have the charge thrown out was rejected by a judge.

Lewis Higham, 18, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, is alleged to have broken into a home in Church Street, Golborne, on September 1 this year, while armed with a knife and a designer bag and training shoes were stolen.

He has denied the charge and a hearing was held at which his legal representation made an application at Bolton Crown Court for it to be dismissed.

But the application was not accepted and the judge ruled that the trial will take place on March 4 next year.

