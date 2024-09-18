Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan teenager convicted of dangerously driving a vehicle he had just carjacked from its owner has been given a community punishment.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, committed the crimes a year ago when aged just 16, Manchester justices heard.

He had denied the aggravated taking of a Ford Kuga on August 23 last year and to then driving it dangerously around Vicarage Road, Simpkin Street, Warrington Road, Walthew Lane, Davies Street, and Whistley Street in Abram.

But he was found guilty of both charges after a trial. Returning to court for sentencing, he was made the subject of a 12-month youth rehabilitation order, was ordered to complete 70 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for three years.

A 17-year-old co-accused, who also faced trial for aggravated vehicle-taking was found not guilty.