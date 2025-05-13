A sentence of 20-months’ detention has been imposed on a Wigan teenager whose dangerous driving left a woman with serious injuries.

Louisa Tunstall, 19, of Bradwell Road, Lowton, was high on illegal substances when her Fiat 500 was in collsion with pedestrian Tracey Holman at Lowton Enterprise Park, Newton Road, on the evening of May 24 last year, Bolton Crown Court heard.

The hearing was told that the victim still has trouble walking almost a year since the collision.

Tunstall had previously appeared in court to admit to dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drugs and posession of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas.

Returning for sentence, she not only received the 20-month custodial term, but was also banned from driving for 34 months.