Wigan teenaged girls accused of robbing man of meat cleaver
Two teenaged Wigan girls have been accused of robbery.
The 17 and 18-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are charged with robbing a man of a meat cleaver on June 25 last year.
The younger girl is further accused of possessing the bladed weapon and the older one of possessing cocaine.
The younger accused was given conditional bail by Wigan magistrates pending a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on March 5 but a warrant had to be issued for the arrest of her co-accused after her failure to attend the hearing.