Two teenaged Wigan girls have been accused of robbery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17 and 18-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are charged with robbing a man of a meat cleaver on June 25 last year.

The younger girl is further accused of possessing the bladed weapon and the older one of possessing cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The younger accused was given conditional bail by Wigan magistrates pending a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on March 5 but a warrant had to be issued for the arrest of her co-accused after her failure to attend the hearing.