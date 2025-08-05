A Wigan woman has been accused both of breaking into a house to steal a valuable bicycle and on another occasion stealing an electric scooter.

Kirsty Taylor, 38, of no fixed address, appeared before borough justices to face the charge of burgling a home on Bedford Street on May 2 to snatch a red and black Scott Syncros bike worth £3,500.

She has not yet entered a plea. Taylor has, however, denied stealing an electric scooter worth £189 from an address in Leigh on June 10 and causing a named woman actual bodily harm in Leigh on June 11, and is further accused of possessing cocaine on the same day as the alleged assault and breaching bail on July 30.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until a further appearance at the court on September 22.