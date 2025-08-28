Wigan woman accused of bicycle theft and vehicle interference
The case of a Wigan woman accused of stealing a bicycle and interfering with a car has been sent to the crown court.
Gemma Robinson, 39, of Jasmine Road, Worsley Hall, is charged with taking a mountain bike worth £200 from a cabin at Robin Retail Park and interfering with a Vauxhall Astra, with the intention of stealing the car or something in it.
Both offences are said to have happened on July 1.
Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 24.
She was remanded on conditional bail until then.