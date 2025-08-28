The case of a Wigan woman accused of stealing a bicycle and interfering with a car has been sent to the crown court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Robinson, 39, of Jasmine Road, Worsley Hall, is charged with taking a mountain bike worth £200 from a cabin at Robin Retail Park and interfering with a Vauxhall Astra, with the intention of stealing the car or something in it.

Both offences are said to have happened on July 1.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 24.

She was remanded on conditional bail until then.