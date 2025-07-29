Wigan woman accused of sex assault and attacking police officer
A Wigan woman has been accused of a sex attack on a man.
Sophie Mutimer, 27, of Meadway, Ince, appeared before borough justices to face a charge of sexually assaulting a male over 16 without consent on July 19.
She is further charged with the assault by beating of a police officer two days earlier and to the £200 criminal damage to a KFC window on May 5.
She has denied the last of these charges, but not yet pleaded to the other two.
Mutimer was remanded on conditional bail until she makes a further appearance at the same court on August 15.