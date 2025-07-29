Wigan woman accused of sex assault and attacking police officer

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan woman has been accused of a sex attack on a man.

Sophie Mutimer, 27, of Meadway, Ince, appeared before borough justices to face a charge of sexually assaulting a male over 16 without consent on July 19.

She is further charged with the assault by beating of a police officer two days earlier and to the £200 criminal damage to a KFC window on May 5.

She has denied the last of these charges, but not yet pleaded to the other two.

Mutimer was remanded on conditional bail until she makes a further appearance at the same court on August 15.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice