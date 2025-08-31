A Wigan woman has been accused of terrorising two people and witness intimidation.

Charlene Draper, 37, of Wright Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to face two charges of stalking involving serous harm of distress of a named man and woman between November 24 last year until June 11 this year by contacting them and posting on social media and that this had "substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities."

She is further charged with intimidating a witness with threats on March 22 and providing false information to police on August 13.

Draper has yet to enter any pleas.

The bench granted her conditional bail until she first appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 25.