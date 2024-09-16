Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 48-year-old Wigan woman has been accused of fraud by giving a fake name as a prospective tenant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elaine Taylor, of Bank Street, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to face a charge that between August 17 and September 8 2018 she entered into a tenancy agreement using a fraudulent name with the aim of gaining financially from a tenancy deposit.

She is also accused of possessing the class A drug MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy, on November 16 2018 and failing to surrender to bail on June 24 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has denied the last of these charges but not pleaded to the other two counts.

Taylor was released on conditional bail until she makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 9.