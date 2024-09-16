Wigan woman accused of tenancy fraud
A 48-year-old Wigan woman has been accused of fraud by giving a fake name as a prospective tenant.
Elaine Taylor, of Bank Street, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to face a charge that between August 17 and September 8 2018 she entered into a tenancy agreement using a fraudulent name with the aim of gaining financially from a tenancy deposit.
She is also accused of possessing the class A drug MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy, on November 16 2018 and failing to surrender to bail on June 24 this year.
She has denied the last of these charges but not pleaded to the other two counts.
Taylor was released on conditional bail until she makes a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 9.