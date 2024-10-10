Wigan woman admits to being drunk in charge of small child
A Wigan 32-year-old has admitted to being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven.
Danielle Partington, of Smithwood Avenue, Hindley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the offence at the Victoria Inn, Hindley Green, on July 3 contrary to the Licensing Act of 1902.
She was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £111 to the court and victim services.