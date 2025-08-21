Wigan woman admits to five years of benefit fiddling

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan woman who fiddled benefits for five years by lying about her assets and savings is to be sentenced by a judge.

Susan Pearson, 57, of Stanley Road, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to a charge of committing fraud between October 2018 and December 2023.

The court was told that she dishonestly failed to disclose to the Department of Work and Pensions that she had assets in excess of the prescribed upper limit in order to claim Universal Credit to which she was not entitled.

She also admitted that between March and November 2023, she failed to disclose the same information about her wealth to Wigan Council in order to get a council tax reduction.

Pearson was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on August 27.

