Wigan woman awaits her punishment as she admits stalking a man

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan woman has pleaded guilty to stalking a man for months.

Donna Camblin, 45, of Brookhouse Street, Scholes, sent letters and messages and made phone calls to the man from August until the end of March.

She pleaded guilty to two counts – stalking without fear or alarm and stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

Camblin was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on June 19.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice