Wigan woman awaits her punishment as she admits stalking a man
A Wigan woman has pleaded guilty to stalking a man for months.
Donna Camblin, 45, of Brookhouse Street, Scholes, sent letters and messages and made phone calls to the man from August until the end of March.
She pleaded guilty to two counts – stalking without fear or alarm and stalking involving serious alarm or distress.
Camblin was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on June 19.