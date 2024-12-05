Wigan woman denies fleeing scene of injury accident
A 34-year-old Wigan woman has denied involvement in a hit-and-run smash which left someone injured.
Tara Jones, of Wellington Place, Standish, stood before justices at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead not guilty to carelessly driving a Volkswagen T-Roc on Ormskirk Road on April 30 and failing to stop after a collision during which injury was caused to another person.
She was released on unconditional bail until a trial at the same court on January 13.