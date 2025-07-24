A Wigan 36-year-old is alleged to have tried forcing a woman to drink petrol.

Ryan Prescott, of Warrington Road, Abram, faces a total of four charges, all involving the same named female on July 12 in Wigan.

One is an allegation of intentional strangulation, another is of causing the woman actual bodily harm, a further one is of deliberately destroying a £1,000 mobile phone belonging to the complainant, and the fourth is of administering a noxious substance, namely petrol, with the intention of causing her injury.

He was granted conditional bail until he appears for the first time at Bolton Crown Court on August 18.

Prescott has so far pleaded not guilty to the strangulation and criminal damage charges but not yet answered the others.