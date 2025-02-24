Wigan woman nearly four times drink-drive limit narrowly avoids jail
Gemma Fowler-Bishop, of Woodview, Shevington, stood before local justices to plead guilty to drink-driving.
The court heard that when police stopped her Toyota Aygo on Hewlett Street in Wigan town centre on Christmas Eve, she gave a reading of 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Because of the "very high reading," an eight-week custodial sentence was imposed, although it was suspended for 12 months.
Fowler-Bishop must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and she was disqualified from driving for 32 months, although this can be reduced to 32 weeks on completion of a state-approved course for drink-drivers.