Wigan woman nearly four times drink-drive limit narrowly avoids jail

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST

A 44-year-old Wigan woman caught driving when almost four times over the legal alcohol limit has been banned from the road and been given a suspended prison sentence.

Gemma Fowler-Bishop, of Woodview, Shevington, stood before local justices to plead guilty to drink-driving.

The court heard that when police stopped her Toyota Aygo on Hewlett Street in Wigan town centre on Christmas Eve, she gave a reading of 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Gemma Fowler-Bishop gave a reading of 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Picture posed by modelGemma Fowler-Bishop gave a reading of 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Picture posed by model
Because of the "very high reading," an eight-week custodial sentence was imposed, although it was suspended for 12 months.

Fowler-Bishop must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and she was disqualified from driving for 32 months, although this can be reduced to 32 weeks on completion of a state-approved course for drink-drivers.

