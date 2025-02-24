A 44-year-old Wigan woman caught driving when almost four times over the legal alcohol limit has been banned from the road and been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma Fowler-Bishop, of Woodview, Shevington, stood before local justices to plead guilty to drink-driving.

The court heard that when police stopped her Toyota Aygo on Hewlett Street in Wigan town centre on Christmas Eve, she gave a reading of 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Fowler-Bishop gave a reading of 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Picture posed by model

Because of the "very high reading," an eight-week custodial sentence was imposed, although it was suspended for 12 months.

Fowler-Bishop must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and she was disqualified from driving for 32 months, although this can be reduced to 32 weeks on completion of a state-approved course for drink-drivers.