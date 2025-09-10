A Wigan 37-year-old has admitted stalking a woman and twice attacking her.

Heather Atherton, of Manor Grove, Orrell, had denied assaulting the woman by beating her between December 16 and 20, but changed her plea to guilty.

She also admitted stalking her by driving past her home and asking people to pass on messages between January 2 and 4 and common assault on May 3.

Atherton further pleaded guilty to taking a Peugeot 208 without the owner’s consent and driving on Jubilee Avenue, Orrell, without insurance on May 3, as well as breaking a bail condition on July 4.

She will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on December 10 and was remanded on conditional bail until then.