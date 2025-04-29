Wigan woman pleads not guilty to two fraud charges
A Wigan woman denied two counts of fraud.
Dalia Bar-Dror, 62, of Peter Street, Orrell, is charged with dishonestly failing to disclose information about her capital to make a gain.
The offences are alleged to have happened between February 20, 2018 and February 15, 2023 and between July 21, 2019 and December 5, 2022.
She pleaded not guilty to both counts when she appeared before Wigan justices.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on May 28 and she was remanded on unconditional bail.