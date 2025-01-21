Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman raped by a Wigan man when she was 14 has branded him a “monster who can rot in hell” after he was jailed for a series of vile attacks against her and two other youngsters.

Kenneth Wood is beginning an 18-year prison sentence after a Manchester Crown Court jury convicted him of a series of violent and sexual crimes dating back decades.

The 72-year-old, who had latterly lived in Silverdale Road, Preston, but committed his offences between 1977 and 2000 in Wigan, had pleaded not guilty to eight charges concerning two girls and a boy but, following a two-week trial, he was found guilty of seven of them.

One of his female victims, whom we shall call Louise (not her realy name) said that Wood had “shattered” her life to the point that she relatively recently tried to end it with an overdose. But now that he was finally facing justice for what he had done, she could begin to rebuild that life at last.

Wood was convicted of sexually assaulting Louise on four occasions and raping her in August 1992. He was also found guilty of child cruelty towards Louise, an older girl and younger boy over a protracted period of years. He was cleared of one count of indecent assault against Louise.

She revealed that she had lived in terror of Wood for as long as she could remember and particularly after the rape and that it was only when he was behind bars for defrauding his own mother, (while she was suffering from dementia), that she felt emboldened enough finally to tell the police, and the other victims did the same.

She attended Wigan police station, was interviewed by CID officers and the wheels were set in motion for Wood’s long overdue prosecution and conviction.

Married mum of four Louise testified at the trial from behind a screen because she didn’t want to see her abuser, but was there when the jury delivered its verdicts.

She said: “I have been through hell and back for decades. What he did to me ruined my life and damaged my mental health. I have been on anti-depressants for years, I recently took an overdose to empty my mind of everything he did and have been diagnosed with PTSD. His other victims have also had mental health problems because of what he did.

"I have been told that he started physically attacking me when I was just two.

"Violence was always there – slapping, punching, hair-pulling. At one time I had a knife held against my throat, on another he dislocated the other girl’s shoulder and he once threw a microwave oven at the boy.

"I think it was all about control with him. He was sick and evil, manipulative, definitely a monster and he can rot in hell.

"I pray that he never sees the light of day again. He doesn't deserve to walk around with his head held high, but I do!

"I want to be able to enjoy the rest of my life and not live in fear. I want to be able to smile and laugh and not have to think about him ever again.”