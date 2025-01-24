Wigan woman receives her punishment for 'grossly offensive' Facebook post
A Wigan woman has been given a community order after posting an offensive message on Facebook.
Amy Roper, 29, of Wilson Avenue, Swinley, pleaded guilty to sending a message that was "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" between December 8 and 13.
Wigan magistrates imposed a two-year community order, which includes attending a 26-day programme and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.