Wigan woman receives her punishment for 'grossly offensive' Facebook post

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan woman has been given a community order after posting an offensive message on Facebook.

Amy Roper, 29, of Wilson Avenue, Swinley, pleaded guilty to sending a message that was "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" between December 8 and 13.

Wigan magistrates imposed a two-year community order, which includes attending a 26-day programme and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

