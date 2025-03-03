Wigan woman 'sexually assaulted and kept prisoner for a month' court hears

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 12:30 BST

A woman has denied falsely imprisoning, sexually assaulting and physically attacking three times another woman in Wigan.

Fiona Shallcross, 39, of Mill House, Corporation South, County Down, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to offences alleged to have been committed in Wigan between 2012 and 2014.

She is accused of sexually assaulting the woman by penetration, assaulting her causing actual bodily harm on three occasions and holding her against her will for the whole of October 2014.

A trial date of May 26 2026 was scheduled.

