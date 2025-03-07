A Wigan teenager is alleged to have threatened to rape a woman and her unborn child on the day he also harassed and sexually assaulted her.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared at Manchester Youth Court to face accusations of three offences, all alleged to have been committed in Wigan on February 25.

The hearing was told that he sent a message to a named female that conveyed a threat of serious harm, namely "If you do not answer I will rape you and your unborn baby."

It is claimed that on the same day he also sexually touched the woman without consent and harassed her without violence.

The boy has yet to enter pleas and was granted conditional bail until he appears at Wigan Youth Court on March 20.