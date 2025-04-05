Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​A Wigan thug involved in violent scenes in Southport, including throwing missiles and assaulting a police officer, has been jailed for five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Liverpool Crown Court heard that Kevin Clark travelled from Wigan to Southport to take part in violent disorder on Tuesday July 30. The 34-year-old threw multiple bricks and rocks at officers for a long period of time and showed extreme aggression throughout. He was also responsible for throwing bricks towards officers resulting in grievous bodily harm. Clark, of Brookdale Road in Hindley, was given a five-year custodial sentence at after pleading guilty.

Next to be sentenced was Cornneliu Mihai Magureanu from Birkenhead for his involvement in violent disorder in Liverpool city centre on Saturday 3 August. The 20-year-old was captured on CCTV watching a crowd of people throw missiles at police officers. He threw a rock at the police line and shouted towards the officers. Magureanu, of St Anne's Close, was sentenced to 18 months at Liverpool Crown Court after also pleading guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Insp Paula Jones said: “Both men, Clark and Magureanu, displayed shocking behaviour for their involvement in causing violent disorder on Merseyside last summer.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

“In particular, Clark’s violent behaviour resulted in the victim requiring surgery to his ankle, physiotherapy and has been left with scars. Clark was not satisfied in taking one officer out, he moved on to another police line and continued his aggressive behaviour attacking them with bricks.

“We continue to identify people and are relentless in pursuing those who took part and brought disgrace to the region.

“We advise anyone else who took part in the disorder to do the right thing and hand themselves in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan flat that has been the focus of neighbour complaints and police call-outs has been hit with another closure order.

Borough magistrates granted the request for restrictions to be placed on 101 Greenhey in Orrell after hearing that it was still a magnet for anti-social behaviour and alleged criminal activity.

A closure order was first imposed 12 months ago.

It means that only the residents of the property plus certain authorised parties, including the emergency services, can go there over the next three months.

Anyone who breaches the order can be prosecuted.

A 36-year-old Wigan man has appeared in court charged with rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Parry, of Ennerdale Road, Hindley, faces a single charge of sexually attacking a female aged over 16.

He has yet to enter any pleas and, because of the seriousness of the allegation, Wigan magistrates immediately sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where he is due to make a first appearance on April 17.

Parry has been granted unconditional bail until then.

A homeless Wigan man has denied harassing a woman for several days in the Lake District.

Jamie Thornborrow, 35, stood before Barrow-in-Furness justices to plead not guilty to the harassment without violence of a named female in Kendal between February 23 and March 5 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is alleged that during that time he made repeated unwanted contact with her.

He was remanded into custody until another appearance at the same court on April 29.

A Leigh man charged with killing a baby girl who died after being hit by a car in a multi-storey car park is bidding to have the charge dropped.

Flaviu Naghi has previously appeared before Swansea Crown Court, accused of causing the death of six-month-old Sophia Kelemen from Leigh by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophia was hit by a car on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on January 2, and died a day later in hospital.

She had been airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales and undergone emergency treatment.

Naghi, 35, of Irvine Street in Leigh, is also charged with driving without insurance or a licence and cannabis possession.

But his defence team have lodged an application to have all of the charges against him dropped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was to have been a hearing this month but the prosecution requested an extension to prepare the case against the application and this was granted by the judge.

A new hearing date was fixed for April 11.

An inquest opening at Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court in January heard Sophia died of an “intracranial haemorrhage” caused by a road traffic collision.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a young Wigan resident accused of fly-tipping in neighbouring Warrington.

Andrei Branici, 28, of Hey Street, Ince, had been due to appear before Warrington justices charged with failing to ensure controlled waste from his home had been properly disposed of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is claimed that black bin bags, furniture and a fridge freezer from his home were found dumped on Hermitage Green Lane in Warrington,on March 22 last year.

But he failed to attend the hearing and so an arrest warrant was issued.

A Wigan man has denied stealing valuables from a car at Manchester Airport.

Keanen Lamb, 36, of Newland Avenue, Pemberton, appeared before Stockport justices to plead not guilty to the theft of purse, ID documents, bank card, and perfume, to the value of £450 belonging to Roman Rassoul on February 22 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was granted conditional bail until he appears before Manchester justices on April 29.

A Wigan 40-year-old has denied sexual assault.

Sunil Varghese, of Beech Hall Street, Gidlow, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to a single charge of sexually touching a female aged over 16 without consent on October 20 2022.

He was granted unconditional bail until he makes a further appearance at the court on May 7.

A benefit fiddling charge has been brought against a Wigan 54-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Roberts, of Church Road, Platt Bridge, stood before borough magistrates to be charged with dishonestly failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions that he was receiving income from paid employment in November 2019 and this would have affected his entitlement to carers' allowance.

The hearing was adjourned until May 16.

Police are hunting a Wigan man accused of weapon and drug offences.

Gary O'Shea, 35, of Crossdale Road, Hindley Green, has been charged with possessing a taser and cocaine on November 8 2022.

But he failed to attend a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to face the charges and so the bench issued an arrest warrant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of motoring offence allegations have been made against a Wigan 36-year-old.

Cavan Kelly, of Pinewood Crescent, Orrell, appeared before borough justice to face charges of carelessly driving a black Mercedes B class car on the M62 and M18 in East Yorkshire, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a specimen for analysis on September 24 last year.

Kelly is also accused of failing to provide a specimen to police in Wigan on September 13 2024.

The case was adjourned until April 17.

A 15-year-old Wigan schoolgirl has admitted damaging a car she had unlawfully taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster, who cannot be name for legal reasons, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, namely that she took a Mazda car in Durham, on July 4 last year, and that it had suffered damage before it was recovered.

She also admitted to driving without a licence or insurance on the same occasion.

She was banned from driving for two years and was ordered to complete nine days of youth rehabilitation activities.

A Wigan 28-year-old has denied terrorising a woman.

Dillon Prior, of Yewdale Road, Ashton, stood before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to the stalking, involving serious alarm or distress, of a named female between March 16 and 19 and in contacting her by phone between those dates also breached a domestic violence protection order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was granted bail until he appears before Manchester magistrates on October 21.

Conditions include not having any contact with the complainant.

A banned Wigan borough motorist who admitted to being at the wheel of a car bearing fake plates on New Year's Day has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Richard Morecroft, 40, of Fisher Close in Leigh, had appeared before local magistrates to admit to driving a vehicle through Scholes while disqualified and having no insurance on January 1 and that he fraudulently used a registration mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning for sentence, he was given an eight-week custodial term but it was suspended for two years. Community elements of his punishment include 20 days of rehabilitation activities and abstaining from alcohol for 90 days.

A Wigan man who harassed a woman with "aggressive and intimidating" voicemails was also found armed with a stun gun.

Stephen Sheridan, 48, of Liverpool Road in Hindley, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to plead guilty the harassment without violence of a named female last December 9 and possession of an offensive weapon on the same date.

Sheridan was ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities, pay a £120 fine, forfeit the stun gun for destruction and observe an 18-month restraining order preventing any contact with his victim and barring him from two addresses, one being Hindley Asda on Ladies Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner of a Wigan kennels and cattery business has been accused of over-filling it with dogs.

Borough magistrates were told that Charlotte Bancroft, of Dukes Barn Farm in Orrell, has a licence to board up to 40 dogs at a time but on August 7 last year she breached the terms by boarding 47 animals, putting her in contravention of the 2018 Animal Welfare Regulations.

No plea has yet been entered and the case was adjourned until May 16.

Two Wigan residents separately accused of environmental offences involving improperly disposed-of rubbish have admitted to their offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence Doran, 31, had been accused of dumping used nappies, bin bags, children's toys and other household waste, on land at the rear of his home in Wild Cherry Close, Whelley on or around March 20 last year.

At his latest hearing he pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine, compensation and court costs totalling £390.

Meanwhile in a separate case, Victoria Booth, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, admitted to failing to comply with a community protection notice by not clearing up refuse on her land and not ensuring that more of it didn't build up by July 31 last year.

A fine and costs come to £813 for her.

A farmer has been accused of ignoring a Wigan Council order to stop using his land as a skip hire and waste transfer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justices were told that John Hindley, of Carr Lane, had been served an order on October 13 2023 by the local authority to cease business activities on the site by December 15 that year, clear all the associated paraphernalia by January 12 2024 and have the area restored to arable farm land by February.

But it is alleged that by that final date he had not obeyed the instructions and so is now in breach of the 1990 Town and Country Planning Act.

Hindley has yet to plead and the case was adjourned until May 16.

Two Wigan vape shop owners have admitted to selling e-cigarettes to minors in Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serwan Hosseini, of Collingwood Way, Westhoughton, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to selling an inhaling product, namely a Hayati Pro Max 4000+ vape to a person under-18 on August 13 last year and also to that product containing more than legally allowed amount of liquid.

He was fined and also ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge, leaving him with a bill of £706.

His shop, the Royal Mini-Market on Elliott Street in Tyldesley, also entered guilty pleas to the same charges and faced the same penalty, meaning the punishment amounted to £1,412.

And Ayub Rasuly, formerly of Bryn Street, Ashton, and now of Bakery Garden, Leicester admitted to selling an SKE Crystal Bar disposable e-cigarette to a minor on the same date.

His bill came to £946.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leigh mum has denied failing to prevent her child's truancy.

Jessica Silva, of Anchor Field, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to a charge that she did not do enough to ensure her 10-year-old's regular attendance at St Richard's Primary School, Atherton, during the summer term of 2024.

The case was adjourned until September 15 when a trial is scheduled to take place at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

A Wigan man accused of a serious attack has been found not guilty by a jury. Kris Johnson, 41, of Orrell Hall Close, Orrell, was charged with maliciously wounding Alan Wilson with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on February 28, 2022. He was also accused of unlawfully wounding Mr Wilson on the same day. He denied both of the charges and a trial lasting four days was held at Bolton Crown Court. The jury returned verdicts of not guilty on both counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 38-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to attacking a police officer in Wigan.

Anthony Winstanley, of Reeves Street, Leigh, is charged with assaulting an emergency worker by beating him on March 22.

He also denied criminal damage to a window on December 31.

The case was adjourned by Wigan justices until a trial on July 31.

Winstanley was remanded on conditional bail.