Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 60-year-old has been accused of putting lives at risk by trying to burn his own flat down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Peter Rosbotham is charged with arson with intent to endanger life by setting fire to his council home in Linney Square in Scholes, on March 21. He faces an alternative charge of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered but has yet to enter a plea to either.

Because of the seriousness of the allegations, the case was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court where Rosbotham is due to make a first appearance on April 28, before which he has been remanded into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan teenager has been convicted of raping girls aged 13 and 16 when he was only a schoolboy himself.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

The 18-year-old wasn't given a custodial sentence by Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court after being found guilty of multiple sex attacks in 2021 and 2022 when he was 15 years old.

He raped the younger girl in June 2021 and twice raped and twice sexually assaulted the 16-year-old on January 12 2022.

He was given a two-year referral order with an intensive supervision and surveillance programme which is an alternative to custody. He must also complete 91 days of rehabilitation activities, sign on the Sex Offenders' Register for five years and is the subject of a two-year restraining order against his victims.

A young Wigan man has admitted to driving dangerously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Sherrington, 24, of Harswell Close, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a BMW from Moor Road in Orrell to Shevington Lane, Shevington, at lunatic speeds on March 5.

An interim driving ban was imposed until his sentencing date on June 3. He is otherwise under unconditional bail until then.

A man is alleged to have deliberately throttled a woman in Wigan.

Kiyum Ahmed, 34, of Stanley Street, Newton-le-Willows has been charged with the intentional strangulation of a named female on March 23 and to assaulting her by beating on the same occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has not entered any pleas yet and was granted conditional bail until a further hearing before Manchester justices on October 28.

The case against a Leigh man accused of breaching a closure order has been dismissed because he has died before it could challenge it in court.

Lee Matthews, 54, of Crown Green Close, had been charged with entering an address on Chaucer Grove, Leigh, on June 6 last year when the property was made the subject of a court order preventing anyone other than the occupants or authorised parties from being there.

Mr Matthews had pleaded not guilty to the allegation and a trial was due to take place. But a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court was told that since the charge was brought the defendant had, sadly, passed away. The bench ruled that the case be dismissed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A community punishment and further disqualification have been imposed on a borough man caught flouting a driving ban in Wigan.

Sean McKenna, 42, of Sydney Avenue, Leigh, appeared before local magistrates to plead guilty to breaching a road ban on December 14 when he was seen at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on Swan Meadow Road. He also admitted to driving without insurance. And he further pleaded guilty to threatening to damage a woman's car on February 4.

A 15-day Building Choices programme must be completed, along with 190 hours of unpaid work by McKenna who also can't now drive for another year.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a young Wigan man who failed to turn up to court to face a number of motoring offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Critchley, 24, of The Green in Norley, has been accused of driving under the influence of both alcohol and cocaine, driving carelessly and doing so without a valid licence or insurance policy.

He had been due to appear before borough justices but was a no-show so the bench issued an arrest warrant to police.

A Wigan man who let his dogs brutally kill wild animals has returned to court to admit breaching a court ban by owning a dog.

Back in 2021 Daniel Ratchford was given a suspended prison sentence and a Criminal Behaviour Order for committing poaching offences on private farmland, including allowing his Lurcher-cross dogs to kill wild rabbits and hares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The then 36-year-old, of Wellfield Road in Beech Hill, was handed a five year order which excludes him from entering vast areas around West Lancashire and Sefton. That included all rural areas between Ormskirk and the Sefton coast, between Ormskirk and Crosby, Maghull, Kirkby and between Wigan and Lancashire around the Douglas Valley.

Lancashire’s South Rural Task Force, along with Merseyside Police’s Wildlife Crime Unit and RSPCA Special Operations Unit, executed a warrant at Ratchford’s property in the early hours of March 11, 2021.

Five dogs were found inside, in breach of his lifetime disqualification which he was given in 2014, after being convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog. For this offence, he was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment.

Now he has reappeared before Liverpool and Knowsley magistrates to admit to breaching the disqualification again, along with a criminal behaviour order for trespassing on private land, after being caught on land off Crank Road, Crank, near Billinge, with a dog last December 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had also been accused of hunting a wild mammal with a dog again, but this charge was dropped after he pleaded guilty to the other two charges.

Ratchford was granted unconditional bail until he returns to the same court for sentencing on May 7.

A convicted Wigan sex offender is awaiting sentence after admitting he flouted a court order.

Darren Lomas, 47, of Saddleback Road, Norley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to failing to obey the terms of the Sex Offenders' Register by not signing on for his annual notification before or by December 13 last year.

Unconditional bail was granted until sentencing on June 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 21-year-old has been ordered to pay compensation to a man he attacked at Wigan North Western railway station.

Austin Burger, of Masefield Avenue, Orrell, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to causing a named male actual bodily harm during an incident at the Wallgate station on August 31 last year.

He was told to complete 20 days' rehabilitation activities, 160 hours of unpaid work and to pay his victim £200.

A Wigan joiner who raped a woman as she slept has been jailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Clossick, 27, of Hereford Road in Hindley, had been allowed to sleep on his victim’s settee after a night out with friends when he told her he didn’t have anywhere to stay due to a row with his partner.

But during his trial a Manchester Crown Court jury heard that during the night of January 9, 2022 he went up to the then 23-year-old’s bedroom and raped her while she was asleep.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, woke the next morning to find Clossick in bed alongside her and her clothing disturbed. Fearing she had been sexually assaulted, she told family, her mum reported the incident to the police and she was taken to a specialist rape clinic.

The hearing was told that samples taken confirmed Clossick’s DNA and he was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At first Clossick declined to comment, but once presented with the forensic evidence, he claimed that intercourse had been consensual.

This was his defence throughout the five-day trial, but a jury took just 90 minutes to deliver a unanimous guilty verdict.

Returning to court for sentencing, he was given an eight-year term behind bars and was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order preventing any contact with his victim.

A Wigan woman caught flouting a driving ban has been spared a further disqualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Baker, 39, of Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of an Audi A3 on Walmersley Road, Bury on March 27 when barred from the road.

She was given a two-year conditional discharge, had six penalty points put on her licence and was ordered to pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £111.

A Wigan man has been locked up for more than two years after confessing to a break-in and fraud.

Martin Wilding, 37, of Brindley Street, Pemberton, had faced a whole number of offences including the burglary of a summer house and assaulting a man by beating on Worsley Street on September 20 last year, affray and two attempted thefts on September 24 and stealing bank cards, gift cards and an umbrella on September 27 then fraudulently using the bank cards twice later that day in a bid to buy items for himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had admitted to the fraud early on but a trial was due to take place at Bolton Crown Court on the other matters. However, before it could begin he also pleaded guilty to the burglary and the other charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced to 27 months in prison and made the subject of a two-year restraining order against a victim.

A Wigan borough 45-year-old who admitted attacking a woman has been jailed.

Stephen Pemberton, of Tamer Grove in Leigh, had previously appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to face three charges of causing a female actual bodily harm on September 17, October 8 and November 15 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he pleaded guilty to one of the charges and the prosecution offered no evidence for the other two. Already in custody, he returned to court to be given an 18-month prison term.

A Wigan man facing charges of assault, knife possession, threats to kill and criminal damage has been remanded into custody until his next court hearing.

Daniel Williams, 38, of Wigan Road, Ashton, is accused of causing a named woman actual bodily harm, threatening to kill her, smashing her phone and being armed with a blade, all on December 10 last year.

A trial date of September 8, 2026 has been set but a pre-trial review is to take place on July 14 before which he is to be kept in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan man accused of being involved in the supply of drugs will have his case heard in the crown court.

Ben Atherton, 29, of Edgerton Road, Lowton, faces two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The charges relate to heroin and crack cocaine and are alleged to have taken place between November 1 and March 25.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on May 2. Atherton was remanded in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan man has been charged with importing a childlike sex doll.

Christian Kennedy, 37, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, is accused of the improper importation of an indecent or obscene item between January 31, 2024 and March 26, 2025.

Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on May 2. Kennedy was remanded on conditional bail.

A 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Fisher, of Market Place, Leigh, made threats to kill Ellouise Willamson between 2pm and 8pm on March 25.

He was remanded on conditional bail until he is sentenced by Wigan magistrates on June 13.

A man has been ordered to do unpaid work after breaching a restraining order and causing criminal damage.

David Mountford, 35, of Coral Grove, Leigh, was banned from contacting a woman by a restraining order imposed in April 2023. But he breached this by contacting her on April 14, 2024 and damaging her gate and letterbox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage and harassment and was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Mountford must pay £400 in prosecution costs and comply with a restraining order which bans him from contacting the woman for 12 months.

A borough man has admitted stalking a woman and damaging a custody book at Wigan police station.

Christian Morgan, 50, of Twist Lane, Leigh, pleaded guilty to stalking without fear or alarm by sending abusive calls, messages and emails on March 7, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress was dismissed when no evidence was offered.

Morgan also confessed to criminal damage when he destroyed a book at Wigan custody on March 11, 2024.

He was remanded on conditional bail by Wigan magistrates until a sentencing hearing on June 13.

A Wigan motorist has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from the roads after being caught at four-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Atherton, 49, of Whitley Crescent, Abram, had 160mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when he was driving a Volkswagen Polo on December 21.

The legal limit for driving is 35mcg per 100ml of breath.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was sentenced to nine weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

He must undergo alcohol treatment for six months and do 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Atherton was banned from driving for three years and told to pay £85 towards prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan woman has pleaded guilty to stalking a man for months.

Donna Camblin, 45, of Brookhouse Street, Scholes, sent letters and messages and made phone calls to the man from August until the end of March.

She pleaded guilty to two counts - stalking without fear or alarm and stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

Camblin was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on June 19.