Woman accused of going to Wigan house despite closure order

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th May 2025, 12:30 BST
A homeless woman has denied going to a Wigan house which was subject to a closure order.

Lauren Ashley McIntyre, 25, of no fixed address, is alleged to have entered the property on Greenhey, Orrell, on April 29.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2026.

She was remanded on conditional bail.

