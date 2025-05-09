Woman accused of going to Wigan house despite closure order
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A homeless woman has denied going to a Wigan house which was subject to a closure order.
Lauren Ashley McIntyre, 25, of no fixed address, is alleged to have entered the property on Greenhey, Orrell, on April 29.
A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on April 23, 2026.
She was remanded on conditional bail.