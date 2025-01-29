Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An anti-social Wigan woman who failed to clear up dog mess and rubbish from outside her home has been penalised by the courts.

Tracey Innes had been served a community protection notice to tidy the land around her address in Whelley, but borough magistrates heard she ignored the order.

Proven guilty of the breach in her absence, Innes must pay a fine, costs and a victim surcharge totalling £966.