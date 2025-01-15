Woman in 'fear of violence' after Leigh man's phone threats

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
A Leigh man made threatening phone calls to two people will be sentenced next month.

Jacob Walsh, 33, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to a charge of harassing a named woman, putting her in fear of violence with numerous calls and voicemails between November 2 and 9 2023, and to sending threatening voicemails to a named male on November 8 that year.

He was granted conditional bail until he learns his fate at the same court on February 28.

