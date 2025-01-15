Woman in 'fear of violence' after Leigh man's phone threats
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Leigh man made threatening phone calls to two people will be sentenced next month.
Jacob Walsh, 33, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to a charge of harassing a named woman, putting her in fear of violence with numerous calls and voicemails between November 2 and 9 2023, and to sending threatening voicemails to a named male on November 8 that year.
He was granted conditional bail until he learns his fate at the same court on February 28.