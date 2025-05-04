Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man have charged a woman with murder.

Police received a report at around 10.25pm on Friday that a man in his 30s had been stabbed following an incident inside a flat on Sherlock Avenue, Haydock.

He died from his injuries at the scene a short time later.

Kayleigh Smart, 39, from Billinge but of no fixed address, has now been charged with his murder.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else

She has been remanded into custody and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 40-year-old man from Liverpool, who was arrested in connection with the murder, has been released on police bail.

Det Ch Insp Steve Ball said: “Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the victim’s family and they are being supported by our specialist officers at this difficult time.

“This was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with his tragic death.”