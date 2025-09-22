Woman's Wigan harasser and attacker spared immediate jail spell

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
A 40-year-old from Wigan who assaulted and harassed a woman has avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Scott Taylor, of Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to harassing, without violence, a named female on September 5 by attending her address and sending her a number of emails after she told him not to contact her.

He also admitted to assaulting her by beating on the same day.

Taylor was given a six-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.

Scott Taylor received community punishments for harassing and attacking a woman

He will be under supervision for 12 months during which time he has to complete a 26-day programme and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

A year-long restraining order also prevents any contact with his victim.

