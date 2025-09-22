A 40-year-old from Wigan who assaulted and harassed a woman has avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Taylor, of Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to harassing, without violence, a named female on September 5 by attending her address and sending her a number of emails after she told him not to contact her.

He also admitted to assaulting her by beating on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor was given a six-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.

Scott Taylor received community punishments for harassing and attacking a woman

He will be under supervision for 12 months during which time he has to complete a 26-day programme and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

A year-long restraining order also prevents any contact with his victim.