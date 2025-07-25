A Wigan borough man is subject to a domestic abuse protection order (DAPO) for six weeks.

Police applied for the order for 30-year-old Alex Fishwick, of Hilda Street, Leigh, because they believed he had been abusive towards a relative and it was essential to protect the man.

The application was approved by Wigan justices and runs until August 17.

It states Fishwick must not do certain acts, which include using or threatening violence towards his relative, intimidating or harassing him, contacting him and damaging his property.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Greater Manchester Police introduced DAPOs in November in a pilot project aimed at helping victims and survivors of abuse.

They can be used to provide better safeguarding, improved monitoring of perpetrators and adding positive requirements to change behaviours and prevent reoffending.