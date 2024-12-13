XL bully: Wigan borough woman punished for having banned fighting dog

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan borough woman has admitted owning a now banned dangerous dog.

Tina MacDonald, 47, of Buxton Close, Atherton, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to possessing or having custody of a fighting dog, namely an XL bully called Gia, on August 12.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge, must pay £111 in costs and a victim services surcharge and the bench ordered that the dog be destroyed unless an exemption was applicable.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice