Young man injured as car ploughs into Wigan garden wall

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
A young man suffered injuries after his car spun out of control and crashed into a Wigan garden wall.

The vehicle had first hit a parked car before ploughing into and demolishing the stone barrier and gate near Ellesmere Road’s junction with Claude Street, Pemberton, in the early hours.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 4.40am on Sunday September 8, officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Ellesmere Road, Wigan.

“Emergency services attended the scene and established that a vehicle had collided with a parked car before hitting a wall.

The damaged garden wall on Ellesmere Road, Pembertonplaceholder image
The damaged garden wall on Ellesmere Road, Pemberton

“The driver, a male in his 20s, suffered injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening or changing.”

They added that officers remained at the scene for two hours helping to clear up the scene.

There has been no report of arrests and no-one else – including occupants of the damaged home – was injured.

