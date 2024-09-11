Young man injured as car ploughs into Wigan garden wall
The vehicle had first hit a parked car before ploughing into and demolishing the stone barrier and gate near Ellesmere Road’s junction with Claude Street, Pemberton, in the early hours.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 4.40am on Sunday September 8, officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Ellesmere Road, Wigan.
“Emergency services attended the scene and established that a vehicle had collided with a parked car before hitting a wall.
“The driver, a male in his 20s, suffered injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening or changing.”
They added that officers remained at the scene for two hours helping to clear up the scene.
There has been no report of arrests and no-one else – including occupants of the damaged home – was injured.