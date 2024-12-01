A Wigan 26-year-old has been charged with eight offences, some involving violence, all alleged to have been committed on the same day.

Sean Roberts, fromMarsh Green, appeared before Bolton magistrates accused of causing a woman actual bodily harm on November 11 and on the same day assaulting her by beating, causing criminal damage both to her door and a weight loss pen, the common assault of a male, and riding an off-road motorbike along Kitt Green Road without a licence or insurance.

He admitted to the two motoring offences, denied the two lesser assaults and has yet to plead to the criminal damage and ABH charges.

He was remanded into custody until he reappears at the same court on Christmas Eve.