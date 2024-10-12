Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan borough 20-year-old has been accused of making indecent images of children and possessing other revolting images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Alwill, of Alma Street in Atherton, stood before local justices charged with the creation of 11 images of child abuse which fall into the most serious category - A - plus 12 category B images and 10 deemed to be category C. He is further accused of possessing "extreme porn" images of intercourse between a human and horse.

The offences are all alleged to have taken place between October 2022 and February 2023.

The bench granted him unconditional bail until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 6.