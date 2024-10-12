Young Wigan man accused of having 'extreme porn' and making child abuse images
A Wigan borough 20-year-old has been accused of making indecent images of children and possessing other revolting images.
Kieran Alwill, of Alma Street in Atherton, stood before local justices charged with the creation of 11 images of child abuse which fall into the most serious category - A - plus 12 category B images and 10 deemed to be category C. He is further accused of possessing "extreme porn" images of intercourse between a human and horse.
The offences are all alleged to have taken place between October 2022 and February 2023.
The bench granted him unconditional bail until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 6.