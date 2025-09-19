Young Wigan man accused of sex conversations with 'decoy' child
A young Wigan man is accused of trying to engage in sexual conversations with a decoy child and making indecent films of youngsters.
Kade Roberts, 24, of Scott Road, Lowton, appeared before borough magistrates to face a charge of attempting sex communications online with an under-16 between December 10 and 13 2023 and, on that latter date to making 26 images of child abuse which fall into the gravest of legal categories: A.
He is also charged with creating 22 category B and 33 category C films along with possessing a banned image of a child.
An October 10 date was set for his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.