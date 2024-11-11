Young Wigan man admits to making child sex abuse videos

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Nov 2024

A Wigan borough 20-year-old has admitted to making indecent images of children and possessing other revolting images.

Kieran Alwill, of Alma Street in Atherton, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the creation of 11 images of child abuse which fall into the most serious category - A - plus 12 category B images and 10 deemed to be category C.

He further admitted to possessing two "extreme porn" images of intercourse between humans and animals.

The offences all took place between October 2022 and February 2023.

Alwill was released on unconditional bail until his sentencing hearing at the same court on January 6.

